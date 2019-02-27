"If Brexit Doesn't Happen, There Will Be Only One Group To Blame... Brexiteers"

Brexiteers will only have themselves to blame if Brexit doesn't happen, according to Tom Swarbrick.

Theresa May opened up a path to how parliament could delay Brexit yesterday as she announced a series of three Brexit votes to take place in the second week of March.

That has raised fears that Brexit could be stopped altogether.

And Tom Swarbrick says that if that happens, it will be because of the Brexiteers' lack of compromise.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "Unless MPs vote for the Brexit deal, you will not get Brexit.

"And you can blame Theresa May, you can blame the government, you can blame the civil service, you can blame project fear or Thor or the weather, it doesn't matter.

"You can blame who you like as having deceived you or been a traitor or whatever it might be, but the people who will shoulder the blame for Brexit not happening will be the Brexiteers who refused to compromise, who refused to vote for the only Brexit that looks possible. That is the situation.

Tom Swarbrick in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"If MPs don't vote for the deal when it comes back next month, you can happily see a situation where we go from a three-month delay to a three-month delay to a three-month delay.

And anything can happen in that time. You can get a second referendum, you can get a general election, the government could collapse, you name it.

"But what looks pretty much guaranteed not to happen, based on what we've seen today, is a no-deal Brexit"