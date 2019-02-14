"Nil Sympathy!" Anti-Isis Fighter Hits Back At Jihadi Bride Shamima Begum

A City worker who quit his job to fight against Isis in Syria has told LBC he has “almost nil” sympathy for a pregnant schoolgirl turned jihadi bride who wants to return to the UK.

Macer Gifford said Shamima Begum should be locked up for decades after she ran away to Syria from Bethnal Green aged 15.

Security Minister Ben Wallace said the heavily pregnant 19-year-old could face prosecution if she returns to the UK.

He added that British lives would not be put at risk trying to rescue her.

Macer Gifford fought against Isis in Syria. Picture: LBC

Mr Gifford joined Tom Swarbrick to give his response on Wednesday afternoon.

“At the end of the day these young ladies took a huge amount of planning to go out,” he said.

“They had to steal jewellery, had to raise the funds, had to find the people they needed to speak to, it takes a lot to leave your home, to leave your family, to swear allegiance to a foreign terrorist organisation and travel all that way.

“Let's not forget she's 19 years old now, she's had plenty of opportunities to leave already, she's only left at the fall of the so-called caliphate, so my sympathy is almost nil with her and my sympathy only lies with the victims of Isis.”