"Nil Sympathy!" Anti-Isis Fighter Hits Back At Jihadi Bride Shamima Begum

14 February 2019, 17:15 | Updated: 14 February 2019, 17:19

A City worker who quit his job to fight against Isis in Syria has told LBC he has “almost nil” sympathy for a pregnant schoolgirl turned jihadi bride who wants to return to the UK.

Macer Gifford said Shamima Begum should be locked up for decades after she ran away to Syria from Bethnal Green aged 15.

Security Minister Ben Wallace said the heavily pregnant 19-year-old could face prosecution if she returns to the UK.

He added that British lives would not be put at risk trying to rescue her.

Macer Gifford fought against Isis in Syria
Macer Gifford fought against Isis in Syria. Picture: LBC

Mr Gifford joined Tom Swarbrick to give his response on Wednesday afternoon.

“At the end of the day these young ladies took a huge amount of planning to go out,” he said.

“They had to steal jewellery, had to raise the funds, had to find the people they needed to speak to, it takes a lot to leave your home, to leave your family, to swear allegiance to a foreign terrorist organisation and travel all that way.

“Let's not forget she's 19 years old now, she's had plenty of opportunities to leave already, she's only left at the fall of the so-called caliphate, so my sympathy is almost nil with her and my sympathy only lies with the victims of Isis.”

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Garden Bridge London

How The Garden Bridge Fell Down: LBC's In-Depth Investigation

9 hours ago

Hot Topics

James O'Brien played back clips from Jacob Rees-Mogg and David Davis

James O'Brien Goes Through Brexiters' Plans One-By-One

7 days ago

Wesley was one of James' favourite callers

Production Line Manager At Nissan Who Voted Leave Calls James O'Brien

10 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile