No-Deal Brexit Ads Are "Boris Bluster" Says Lib Dem MP

29 July 2019, 07:45

With Prime Minister Boris Johnson launching the largest advertising campaign since the Second World War to get the UK ready for a no-deal Brexit, one Lib Dem MP has branded it "Boris Bluster."

Speaking to Tom Swarbrick, Lib Dem MP Sir Ed Davey said "this is all Boris bluster" he said that the adverts cannot prepare for one thing "the negotiations after you've left."

He told LBC there was "no such thing as no-deal" adding that a deal would have to be done, but the UK would be in a weaker position having made a deal after the Brexit date.

Sir Ed Davey was speaking to LBC
Sir Ed Davey was speaking to LBC. Picture: LBC

The Liberal Democrat said it would "create chaos for our businesses." He added that the UK's negotiating position would be the "weakest imaginable because you've just stuck two fingers up at the rest of Europe."

When Tom said the Lib Dem MP sounded like a "doomster" he said "I'm not a doomster for our country."

He said he doesn't want to "waste tens of billions of pounds in a reckless ego trip for Boris Johnson."

Watch the whole exchange in the video at the top of the page, or click here to find out more about the Prime Ministers plan.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien heard a brilliant call on government representation

Listeners Want This Brilliant Caller To James O'Brien To Get His Own LBC Show

3 days ago

James O'Brien, listening to Darren's call

James O'Brien Takes Apart Caller's Claim No Deal Must Stay On The Table

4 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty interviewed Priti Patel live from Westminster

Shelagh Fogarty's Forensic Interview Of Boris Backer Priti Patel

6 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch From 6pm

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch From 6pm

Burford Primary School joined the Oxford Diocesan Schools Trust in 2015.

James O'Brien Challenges Vicar On Teaching Children About The Crucifixion
James O'Brien was shocked by this Sunday school teacher's revelations

Watch James O'Brien's Instant Reaction To This Christian Blaming The Great Flood On Climate Change
Nigel Farage On No-Deal Brexit: "I'll Believe It When It Happens"

Nigel Farage On No-Deal Brexit: "I'll Believe It When It Happens"