No-Deal Brexit Ads Are "Boris Bluster" Says Lib Dem MP

With Prime Minister Boris Johnson launching the largest advertising campaign since the Second World War to get the UK ready for a no-deal Brexit, one Lib Dem MP has branded it "Boris Bluster."

Speaking to Tom Swarbrick, Lib Dem MP Sir Ed Davey said "this is all Boris bluster" he said that the adverts cannot prepare for one thing "the negotiations after you've left."

He told LBC there was "no such thing as no-deal" adding that a deal would have to be done, but the UK would be in a weaker position having made a deal after the Brexit date.

Sir Ed Davey was speaking to LBC. Picture: LBC

The Liberal Democrat said it would "create chaos for our businesses." He added that the UK's negotiating position would be the "weakest imaginable because you've just stuck two fingers up at the rest of Europe."

When Tom said the Lib Dem MP sounded like a "doomster" he said "I'm not a doomster for our country."

He said he doesn't want to "waste tens of billions of pounds in a reckless ego trip for Boris Johnson."

Watch the whole exchange in the video at the top of the page, or click here to find out more about the Prime Ministers plan.