Swarbrick on Sunday | watch live from 10am

3 October 2021, 08:10

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from the Conservative Party conference in Manchester. Watch live from 10am.

The Covid recovery is top of the agenda at the Tory conference as the PM pledges to build back better. Conservative Party Chair Oliver Dowden joins Tom to break down what we can expect from the conference.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham speaks to LBC to address Tory investment in the north, as uncertainty grows over what "levelling up" actually means.

Boris Johnson has urged the public to trust the police following the sentencing of Wayne Couzens this week. Patsy Stevenson, an activist who was arrested at a Sarah Everard vigil addresses the PM's statement.

The UN has declared the UK's universal credit cuts to be in violation of human rights law. UN Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty Professor Olivier De Schutter describes the impact on the welfare of the most vulnerable.

