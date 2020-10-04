Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

By Seán Hickey

Tom Swarbrick is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

As swathes of Northern England go into local lockdown, Tom Swarbrick is joined by figures from across the political spectrum to assess the UK's coronavirus response, including SNP Leader in the House of Commons Ian Blackford and Middlesborough Mayor Andy Preston.

While the Prime Minister hosts virtual meetings with the EU President Ursula Von Der Leyen, former Brexit Secretary David Davis dissects the latest news to emerge from talks.

Plus, as uncertainty grows around president Donald Trump's condition in hospital, Tom Swarbrick speaks to former National Security Advisor to Donald Trump H.R McMaster.

