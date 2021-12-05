Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

The Attorney-General is set to review the sentences of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes' father and stepmother for his horrific murder. Justice Secretary Dominic Raab joins Tom to assess the situation.

Childrens' Commissioner for England Dame Rachel De Souza also speaks to LBC about potential reform following the shocking events.

Pressure mounts on government to impose caps on Covid-19 tests as mandatory testing for international travel is reintroduced. Shadow Environment Secretary Jim McMahon shares Labour's alternative.

