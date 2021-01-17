Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live from 10am

17 January 2021, 07:50

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab joins Tom Swarbrick as the UK is set to close its borders to green list countries this week while Covid-19 cases remain high.

Chair of the National Police Chiefs' Council Martin Hewitt joins Tom in an LBC exclusive to discuss the police's management of lockdown.

SAGE member and former Chief Science Adviser Professor Sir Mark Walport breaks down the UK's vaccine strategy as the rollout of Covid-19 vaccination is ramped up.

