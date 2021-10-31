Live

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live

31 October 2021, 07:44 | Updated: 31 October 2021, 09:59

By Seán Hickey

Swabrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

COP26 gets underway from Glasgow this weekend, with Boris Johnson warning of a "very difficult" fight ahead for the world.

Minister for Business, Energy and Clean Growth Greg Hands also speaks to Tom as the climate conference gets underway.

Shadow International Trade Secretary Emily Thornberry also looks ahead to COP26.

Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd speaks to LBC to discuss what will emerge from a successful conference.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio every Sunday from 10am and you can watch live on Global Player.

Post-lockdown extremism fears: 'We know radicalisation takes place online'

Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic

Business Secretary: Supply chain crisis 'has nothing to do with Brexit'

Green energy tycoon: We've lacked a coherent energy policy probably for 20 years

Policing Minister: 'Variety of lessons' can be learned in Everard murder inquiry

