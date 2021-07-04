Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live

4 July 2021, 09:05 | Updated: 4 July 2021, 09:58

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

Labour this week narrowly held their seat in the former stronghold of Batley and Spen. Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick joins Tom to explain what the result means for the Tories.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves will also brief LBC on how the victory boosts Sir Keir Starmer.

Speculation grows over the 19 July unlock date as the delta variant takes hold and confusion over the NHS test and trace app rages on. Former Chief Science adviser Professor Sir Mark Walport assesses the situation and how the UK should move forward.

Founder of the Oakman Group Peter Borg-Neal shares the impact of NHS contact tracing on the hospitality industry.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from Westminster every Sunday from 10am and you can watch it live on Global Player.

