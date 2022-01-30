Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

30 January 2022, 08:27

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch live here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Reports suggest that Sue Gray will not wait for the Met investigation to conclude before publishing the partygate report. Former Home Secretary Lord Blunkett assesses the situation.

Today marks the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, where 13 civil rights protesters were killed by soldiers in Derry. Tom is joined by Lord Saville, who chaired the public inquiry examining the events of Bloody Sunday.

Labour have outlined five key outcomes the government's levelling up paper must fulfil. Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Lisa Nandy speaks to LBC about the proposals.

Pressure mounts on the Ukraine border as the threat of Russian invasion remains serious. Former Foreign Secretary Sir Malcolm Rifkind breaks down the situation as uncertainty grows in the region.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live every Sunday from LBC's Westminster studio and you can watch live from Global Player.

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Raab: Party can't act on Islamophobia claim 'in absence of formal complaint'

Raab: Party can't act on Islamophobia claim 'in absence of formal complaint'

Exclusive
Former Brexit Minister David Davis told LBC the Tories are "paralysed" as long as Johnson remains in power.

'Kindest thing' for Boris Johnson’s legacy would be for him to go, David Davis tells LBC

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 23/01 | Watch again

Labour Party is 'full of people that don't like this country', claims Tory MP

Labour Party is 'full of people that don't like this country', claims Tory MP

Caller says he knows Boris Johnson is a 'liar' and will support him 'no matter what'

Caller says he knows Boris Johnson is a 'liar' and will support him 'no matter what'

Tom Swarbrick grills Tory MP on 'technicality' allowing No.10's garden party

Tom Swarbrick grills Tory MP on 'technicality' allowing No.10 party

Streeting: 'No comparison' between No.10 partygate and Starmer beer photo

Streeting: 'No comparison' between No.10 partygate and Starmer beer photo

MPs Chris Bryant and Peter Bone had very different perceptions of the PM.

'He's making fools of every single Tory who comes on to defend him': MPs clash over PM

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 16/01 | Watch again

Winston Churchill's grandson shares fury at Colston Four verdict

'They're on the wrong side of the law!' Churchill's grandson rages at Colston Four verdict

'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'

'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'

The Shadow Chancellor told LBC: "Broken promises won't pay people's bills"

'A catastrophe': Shadow Chancellor hits out at govt over spiralling energy costs

Nadhim Zahawi said he "didn't recognise" the report that free lateral flow tests will be scrapped in the coming weeks.

Lateral flow tests will remain free for now, minister insists

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 09/01 | Watch in Full

Best of 2021: Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

Best of 2021: Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

Professor Alastair Grant believes the government didn't introduce new measures because cases appear to have 'plateaued'

Covid cases 'appear to have flattened', virus modeller tells LBC

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

The European Super League plan is driven by greed, says AFTV founder

The European Super League plan is driven by greed, says AFTV founder
George Eustice grilled over involvement in policies that benefit his family farm

George Eustice grilled over involvement in policies that benefit his family farm
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Tom Swarbrick hears from caller who lost 18-year-old family member in Afghanistan

Tom Swarbrick hears from caller who lost 18-year-old family member in Afghanistan
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Keir Starmer saved Labour from 'cult of far-left' Corbyn supporters

Keir Starmer saved Labour from 'cult of far-left' Corbyn supporters
David Davis branded the vaccine passports proposal "nonsense"

Vaccine passports proposal is 'nonsense', David Davis tells LBC
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Western nations must 'act collectively' to curb Chinese aggression, ex-Australian PM says

Western nations must 'act collectively' to curb Chinese aggression, ex-Australian PM says
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told Swarbrick on Sunday could be off "for many years" if they don't return this summer.

Culture Sec warns mass events could be off 'for many years' if they don't return in June

Latest News

See more Latest News

Anti-vaccine protesters have stormed Ottowa.

Trudeau forced into hiding as 50,000 anti-vax 'Freedom Convoy' truckers storm capital
North Korea has launched what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since US President Joe Biden took office.

US condemns North Korea after it launches largest missile test since 2017
The UK is expected to make a major military offer to NATO

UK to send warships and jets to NATO in 'major military offer' as Russian tensions rise
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have confirmed the planned National Insurance hike will go ahead in April

Johnson and Sunak confirm National Insurance hike but insist they are 'tax-cutting Tories'
Fourteen-year-old Kameron Parchment has been missing since Tuesday evening

Mother 'worried sick' about son, 14, missing from north London
Rishi Sunak has reportedly began planning his leadership campaign to replace Boris Johnson

Sunak 'brands partygate unsurvivable for PM and plans his leadership campaign'
Storm Corrie is barrelling towards the UK, just hours after Storm Malik left two dead

Storm Corrie to roar into UK as Malik leaves two dead including boy, 9

Weather

Homayon Ahmadi, 33, pleaded guilty to raping a woman in Croydon.

'Predatory' private cab driver raped passenger and sexually assaulted two women in London
Andrew Bridgen: Britain needs a PM 'who makes better decisions'

Andrew Bridgen: Britain needs a PM 'who makes better decisions'
'I'd do it again': Woman subjected to 'dehumanising' strip-search stands by activism

'I'd do it again': Woman subjected to 'dehumanising' strip-search stands by activism

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

1 month ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

1 month ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile