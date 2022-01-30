Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am

Reports suggest that Sue Gray will not wait for the Met investigation to conclude before publishing the partygate report. Former Home Secretary Lord Blunkett assesses the situation.

Today marks the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, where 13 civil rights protesters were killed by soldiers in Derry. Tom is joined by Lord Saville, who chaired the public inquiry examining the events of Bloody Sunday.

Labour have outlined five key outcomes the government's levelling up paper must fulfil. Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Lisa Nandy speaks to LBC about the proposals.

Pressure mounts on the Ukraine border as the threat of Russian invasion remains serious. Former Foreign Secretary Sir Malcolm Rifkind breaks down the situation as uncertainty grows in the region.

