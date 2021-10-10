Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng: Energy price cap 'not going anywhere'

10 October 2021, 11:06 | Updated: 10 October 2021, 12:06

By Elizabeth Haigh

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told LBC today that the energy price cap is "not going anywhere" as wholesale gas prices soar amid a global supply crisis.

Mr Kwarteng told Swarbrick on Sunday: "The best way we can protect consumers as far as bills are concerned is with the energy price cap.

"That's not going anywhere."

Gas prices have soared in recent months resulting in rising electricity costs and mutliple UK suppliers going bust.

Ahead of a difficult winter for many families, who fear they may have to choose between food and heating, Mr Kwarteng said he was not aware of rumours of a public information campaign for people to put on a jumper to save on fuel: "I don't know about anything like that.

"It's not my job as Energy Minister or Business Secretary to tell people what clothes they should or shouldn't wear."

Read more: Energy crisis: Warnings of blackouts in India and China and gas prices soar in Europe

The Energy Secretary said: "There's been a huge spike in gas prices with a knock on effect on electricity prices and we're trying to work out the best way to get through this period."

He said the government does "support energy intensive users."

But he ruled out asking for support from the Treasury to help solve the crisis: "I'm not asking for anything, I'm just saying that we are conversing with people in the industry and we're talking about how we can manage the situation.

Read more: Energy crisis: Factory production could come to halt as gas prices soar

"It's not just about support, it's also about getting security of supply."

He added: "I'm not asking anyone for bailouts or cash of that type.

"As far as the energy supplier companies are concerned we're not going to give any bailouts."

Read more: Fears of toilet roll shortage as spiralling energy prices could trigger supply crisis

Tom challenged Mr Kwarteng on the 5% VAT cost included in consumer bills and whether it would be scrapped.

Mr Kwarteng refused to comment: "We're keeping the energy price cap.

"VAT is a treasury issue, I would never comment on VAT and tax rates."

The energy price cap rose to £1,277 a year from October and it is expected to rise by 30% to over £1,600 in April.

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 10/10 | Watch again

'We've lacked a coherent energy policy probably for 20 years, I would say'

Green energy tycoon: We've lacked a coherent energy policy probably for 20 years

Policing Minister: 'Variety of lessons' can be learned in Everard murder inquiry

Policing Minister: 'Variety of lessons' can be learned in Everard murder inquiry

Donna Jones, head of policing for tackling violence against women and girls in England and Wales, told Swarbrick on Sunday she does not support calls for all officers to be re-vetted.

Officers should not be re-vetted in wake of Everard murder, police chief tells LBC

Former police officer tells LBC she was sexually harassed by colleagues

Former police officer tells LBC she was sexually harassed by colleagues

A leading meat industry boss said on Swarbrick on Sunday that turkey supplies will be short this Christmas.

Turkey shortages: Meat industry forced to go 'cold turkey' without EU labour

Exclusive
Oliver Dowden told Tom Swarbrick the fuel crisis is still a "major problem" in London and the South East.

Fuel shortages remain a 'major problem' in London and South-East, Tory chair tells LBC

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 03/10 | Watch in Full

Exclusive
'I'll have to sleep at work to keep surgery open': GP reveals impact of fuel panic on LBC

'I'll have to sleep at work to keep surgery open': GP reveals impact of fuel panic to LBC

Tory MP calls on retired HGV drivers to return to work to save Christmas

Tory MP calls on retired HGV drivers to return to work to save Christmas

John McDonnell has come to Angela Rayner's defence.

Rayner was 'expressing real emotion' and 'humanity' in Tory 'scum' rant, says McDonnell

Lisa Nandy was grilled on Tom Swarbrick's show about Angela Rayner's controversial comments.

Nandy refuses to defend Rayner after she blasts senior Tories as 'scum'

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick On Sunday 26/09 | Watch again

UK playing 'subsidiary role' in AUKUS pact, French diplomat insists

UK playing 'subsidiary role' in AUKUS pact, French diplomat insists

Rising energy costs set to 'make life hard for many,' Octopus Energy chief tells LBC

Rising energy costs set to 'make life hard for many,' Octopus Energy chief tells LBC

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick On Sunday 19/09 | Watch again

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Arlene Foster accuses Boris Johnson of broken promises over Brexit deal

Arlene Foster accuses Boris Johnson of broken promises over Brexit deal
SAGE member Kamlesh Khunti told LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday border restrictions will be here for the foreseeable future.

Border restrictions here for foreseeable future, SAGE member tells LBC
Lord Lansley spoke to LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday about the end of the national lockdown in England.

Former health secretary Lord Lansley tells LBC he thinks lockdown will last until May
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis told LBC he is considering a small September event

Glastonbury Festival founder 'considering' smaller September event
Sir Mark Walport: Covid hospital cases must drop before lockdown is eased

Sir Mark Walport: Covid hospital cases must drop before lockdown is eased
NPCC chair Martin Hewitt told LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday that people need to take more responsibility to fight Covid-19

Police chief warns 'irresponsible' celebrities not to encourage Covid rulebreakers
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

People could receive different vaccines if research supports the move

Covid jabs 'could be mixed' to speed up vaccinations, leading scientist tells LBC

Latest News

See more Latest News

More than 1,100 migrants crossed the channel on Friday and Saturday.

More than 1,100 migrants cross Channel to UK in two days

Chris Packham revealed his home was targeted in an arson attack

Police probe arson attack at Chris Packham's home

Fuel stations and power plants in Lebanon have been forced to close.

Energy crisis: Warnings of blackouts in India and China and gas prices soar in Europe
British Airways pilots and crew will stop saying "ladies and gentlemen"

BA tells pilots and cabin crew not to refer to passengers as 'ladies and gentlemen'
Olivier Rousteing shared pictures of himself wrapped in bandages

Designer Olivier Rousteing reveals injuries suffered in fireplace explosion
Boris and Carrie pictured together at the G7 summit in Cornwall earlier this year

Boris Johnson goes on holiday to Marbella - but is the timing right?
A shortage of HGV drivers has caused disruption to the UK's supply chains

Supply chain crisis: Thousands more HGV drivers to be trained - but not before Christmas
Gerald Darmanin said "not one euro has been paid" of the promised £54m the UK promised to France to help prevent migrant crossings

'Not one euro paid' of money promised to France to tackle migrant crossings - minister
Edwina Currie and Alastair Campbell in furious row over cost of living hike

Edwina Currie and Alastair Campbell in furious row over cost of living hike
'Black history is British history': David Lammy commemorates Black History Month

'Black history is British history': David Lammy commemorates Black History Month

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

20 days ago

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan

1 month ago

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile