Theresa May's Resignation "Absolutely Guaranteed", Tory MP Says

25 March 2019, 10:56 | Updated: 25 March 2019, 10:58

Tory MP Nigel Evans tells Tom Swarbrick that Theresa May's resignation from Number 10 is "absolutely necessary" for her deal to pass through Parliament.

The Prime Minister has faced calls by Tory Brexiteers to resign in order to help break the deadlock over leaving the European Union.

It comes days after the EU handed Theresa May the ultimatum of leaving with her Withdrawal Agreement after putting it back to MPs for a third time or enter a longer extension of Article 50 to decide next steps.

But in order for her Brexit deal to gain enough support to pass through Parliament, it was suggested that she would have to set a date for her departure.

- Theo Usherwood: How Theresa May's Resignation Could Get Her Deal Through Parliament

Conservative MP Nigel Evans
Conservative MP Nigel Evans. Picture: Getty

Tory backbencher Nigel Evans is one of those MPs calling for her resignation, telling Tom Swarbrick that her departure is "absolutely necessary" for the survival of her Brexit deal.

"It's rather sad really, because we're now looking towards the legacy for the Prime Minister.

"Her departure is absolutely guaranteed, it's just a matter of timing.

"But I want her legacy to be one where she delivered what the British people voted for.

Asked why Mrs May's resignation was so important for Brexiteers to support her deal, Mr Evans said: "I think that perhaps the promise of a timely departure whereby she would not be in charge of the next stage of negotiations might just be enough to do it."

