Tom Swarbrick Predicts Brexit Won't Be Completed For Another Three Years

19 September 2019, 23:56 | Updated: 19 September 2019, 23:58

LBC presenter and former Number 10 advisor Tom Swarbrick says he doesn't think Britain will able to fully leave the EU for another three years.

Tom - who worked in Downing Street under the previous Prime Minister, Theresa May - spoke after the European Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker, said that "Brexit will happen" and the UK and the European Union "can get a deal" before the end of October.

Boris Johnson with Jean-Claude Juncker
The European Commission President says the EU and UK "can get a deal". Picture: PA

The LBC host believes that that deal will contain provisions for the UK-Ireland border that "will in effect be what the backstop was, just not called the backstop".

He added that Britain will "have to be in a transition period" once the country leaves the EU with a deal, and that it will not be possible for arrangements for that border in Ireland to be put in place within three years.

