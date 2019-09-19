Tom Swarbrick Predicts Brexit Won't Be Completed For Another Three Years

LBC presenter and former Number 10 advisor Tom Swarbrick says he doesn't think Britain will able to fully leave the EU for another three years.

Tom - who worked in Downing Street under the previous Prime Minister, Theresa May - spoke after the European Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker, said that "Brexit will happen" and the UK and the European Union "can get a deal" before the end of October.

The European Commission President says the EU and UK "can get a deal". Picture: PA

The LBC host believes that that deal will contain provisions for the UK-Ireland border that "will in effect be what the backstop was, just not called the backstop".

He added that Britain will "have to be in a transition period" once the country leaves the EU with a deal, and that it will not be possible for arrangements for that border in Ireland to be put in place within three years.