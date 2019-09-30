Former Government Advisor Tom Swarbrick Highlights Flaw In Foreign Aid Spending

Former Downing Street advisor Tom Swarbrick has used his LBC show to highlight a surprising way in which he believes taxpayers' money is being spent wrongly, as part of the foreign aid budget.

Tom was speaking after it was revealed that former Foreign Secretary David Miliband is being paid almost £750,000 per year, to run the New York-based humanitarian aid charity, the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

Despite being in favour of British funds being used for foreign aid programmes, he highlighted how Department for International Development (DfID) budgets have shown the money which British taxpayers have given to large charities.

The IRC was given almost £50million last year, while some £86million was given to fellow humanitarian charity Save the Children.

Because of this, Tom says, the British Government should have some say in who is appointed to run such organisations.

Former Labour Foreign Secretary David Miliband is now the chief executive of the International Rescue Committee. Picture: PA

He then made the shocking revelation that in order to meet the UK's target of spending 0.7 percent of GDP in foreign aid spending, DfID "are shovelling money out of the door to all and sundry",

Tom argued that that "that is not a way to run anything - let alone an organisation that is there to try and do good around the world", adding that this ends up becoming "an argument against the aid budget, not for it".

Regarding David Miliband's salary, Tom concluded that "I don't know how he can justify that, I don't know how the British taxpayer can justify that, and I don't know how the government can justify giving British taxpayers' money to an organisation where the charity boss is earning that much".