Watch in Full: Tom Swarbrick with George Bush's Press Sec. Ari Fleischer

By Seán Hickey

You can watch Tom Swarbrick's full conversation with Ari Fleischer, former press secretary to President Bush, here.

As the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks nears closer, Tom Swarbrick spoke to one of the US government's most prominent figures at the time – George W. Bush's press secretary Ari Fleischer.

Mr Fleischer recalled the early moments of the attack, and how little information was known between he and President Bush while they attended a photo op in Florida.

He told Tom about the 'confusing mess' that followed the news, and how chaos ensued as advisers and politicians tried to piece together the events.

Mr Fleischer also reflected on the withdrawal from Afghanistan and what this says for American foreign policy in future.

The former White House adviser shared his views on Joe Biden's conduct as President so far, particularly in the aftermath of the Afghan withdrawal.

