William Hill Worker Tells LBC Problem Gamblers Should Show More Restraint

One William Hill worker says she's met thousands of people with huge gambling problems over the years, but she thinks people need to show more self-restraint.

Speaking to LBC Donna said she worked in William Hill. She said she'd interacted with "thousands" of people with gambling problems over the years.

The caller from Essex said she's worked with people who had excluded themselves from all the betting shops within the area, who have then "driven to Kent, so they can get a bet on."

She admitted that people with gambling issues "need to be helped" but did not know how it could be done.

Donna called LBC after William Hill announced they planned to close 700 high street stores, blaming the £2 maximum stake policy on fixed-odds betting machines, which was introduced in April.

Pointing out the listeners that while there wasn't sympathy for betting shop workers who were to lose their jobs, she said "but, we are talking about 4,500" jobs at risk.

When Tom Swarbrick asked if she was "cross that people didn't show more self-restraint because had they done you might still be in with a chance of going to work next week."

The William Hill employee said: "A lot of what goes on needs to be your responsibility."

Watch the whole exchange in the video at the top of the page.