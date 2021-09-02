Big Brother Watch Director takes aim at Nicola Sturgeon's vaccine passport plan

By Sam Sholli

Big Brother Watch's Director Silkie Carlo has taken aim at Nicola Sturgeon's plan to require vaccine passports for entry to nightclubs and large events in Scotland.

The vaccine certification plan would mean people over the age of 18 would have to show they have had both doses of the Covid vaccine before being allowed entry to nightclubs, adult entertainment venues and unseated indoor live events with more than 500 people in the audience.

Under the plan, the same would also apply for unseated outdoor live events with more than 4,000 people in the audience and for any event with more than 10,000 people in attendance.

The plan is set to be voted on next week by MSPs.

Speaking to the Big Brother Watch Director, LBC's Tom Swarbrick said: "I wonder if you feel that there is any world in which this decision is justifiable in Scotland."

In response, Ms Carlo said: "Well, I don't think it's justifiable. I think it's a heinous move that Nicola Sturgeon has made.

"I think it's completely reckless. It's divisive, discriminatory, coercive.

"We've really crossed the Rubicon in terms of authoritarian measures and that's saying something after the 18 months that we've been through."