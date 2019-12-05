Brexit Party founder says it is "finished" and Nigel Farage must accept "political reality"

5 December 2019, 22:44 | Updated: 5 December 2019, 23:16

The founder of the Brexit Party says it is "finished", and has called on its leader Nigel Farage to accept the "political reality".

Catherine Blaiklock told LBC's Tom Swarbrick that the party's strategy for the general election is wrong.

She was speaking after three MEPs who elected to Brussels under the Brexit Party banner quit the party and urged Brexiteers to vote for the Conservatives next Thursday.

While Annunziata Rees-Mogg, Lance Forman and Lucy Harris chose to quit the party, Jon Longworth also lost the whip after criticising its strategy.

Leader Nigel Farage and chairman Richard Tice at the Brexit Party's campaign launch
Mrs Blaiklock cited the arguments of Arron Banks - a long-time funder of Mr Farage - who has said that the Brexit Party should have targeted a small number of seats, in which it has a realistic chance of success.

