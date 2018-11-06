Tom Swarbrick's Savage Response To Caller Who Insists Grenfell Tower Effigy Is "Hilarious"

Tom Swarbrick challenges an LBC listener who insists the Grenfell Tower effigy video is "hilarious".

Five men have been arrested after footage of a Grenfell Tower effigy was torched at a Bonfire Night party.

The cardboard model had drawings of people, including one woman in a burka, stuck to the front of what was made to look like windows.

The crowd of people could be heard shouting "stay in your flat" and "help me, help me" as the Grenfell Tower effigy went up in flames.

But one caller thought that the video was entertaining.

Speaking to Tom Swarbrick, Alex described the video as "hilarious".

"It's funny regardless. It doesn't mean I'm not a compassionate person, it doesn't mean I don't have sympathy. But at the end of the day, yes it was in poor taste but it was also funny.

"There are far more important things in life."

But Tom disagreed, insisting the effigy was in bad taste.

Watch the clash unfold in the video at the top of the page.