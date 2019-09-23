Tom Swarbrick Callers Get Into Furious Row Over Sending Kids To Private School

Jill, who sent her son to private school, strongly disagreed with Jo about whether she was "privileged" or not for paying for her child's education.

Jill told Tom Swarbrick she sent her son to Norwich School - but her and her husband worked very hard to send their son to the fee-paying school.

She said: "We remortgaged the house, I've worked and had two jobs just to try and fund... because i wanted my son to have a better education."

She added: "As far as privilege, it's absolutely ridiculous. We're going to be working until we're pensionable and beyond to pay. It's not the privilege, we're working hard.

If somebody is prepared to work hard and get off their backside, even if you have two or three or four jobs, if you are determined and want the best for your child, you will do anything and you will work 24/7 to make that happen."

Jill then told Tom: "We're not all ladies that lunch, we're not all ladies that go down to tennis clubs, we're hard-working people who run beaten-up cars."

Jo, from Wimbledon, then joined the conversation.

She said: "I think what Jill does with her own money is her own business. However, when it's all the platitudes like 'I work really hard', 'people are lazy', 'they should get off their you-know-whats'..."

The pair then started talking over each other.

"To come out with we're not rich, we're not privileged, we work really hard... the road sweeper works really hard but it's just not an option for some people."

The pair then began disagreeing and talking over each other again for much of the remainder of the all.