Comedian Jimmy Tarbuck Pays Hilarious Tribute To Childhood Friend Freddie Starr

10 May 2019, 16:52

Jimmy Tarbuck retells hilarious stories about his “eccentric” ex-colleague and childhood friend the comedian Freddie Starr who has died at the age of 76.

The Merseyside comedian was found dead at his home in the Costa Del Sol in Spain.

His friend Tarbuck said was “eccentric to say the least” and that “you never knew what he was going to do next.”

The pair worked together at the London Palladium and were friends from a young age.

Tarbuck said Starr was “very popular”, “a good rocker” and “did a great impression of Elvis.”

Jimmy Tarbuck paid a hilarious tribute to his friend Freddie Starr. Picture: PA

When asked if he could tell Tom Swarbrick any particular funny memories he said: “Well of course I can but we’re on air on a very nice show and some of his things were slightly on the rude side.

“We were at a showbiz dinner one night and he thought it was funny to walk in with his willy on a plate and he said 'dinner is served.'

“You can bet your life tonight there’s going to be a lot of laughter in heaven but I think the good Lord and his apostles had better check that the pearly gates are still there.”

