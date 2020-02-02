Coronavirus panic is making the UK more racist, argues British-Chinese journalist

2 February 2020, 09:25

A British-Chinese journalist has argued that the coronavirus panic is making the UK a more hostile environment for Chinese people.

He said: "I think the coronavirus panic has created a kind of an environment where people are more fearful, people are more panicked.

"So when we have a virus that has been racialised as a Chinese virus, it makes people more fearful of the Chinese people."

Coronavirus panic is making the UK more racist, argues British-Chinese journalist. Picture: PA

He explained: "What I was trying to do is challenge the stereotypes and not allow fear to conflate, you know, such a diverse, huge group of people into one monolithic category."

Phan explained that he has been treated differently since the Coronavirus was declared an emergency.

He explained how, on the bus the other day, a woman pressed her face against the window and covered her mouth with her hand.

It has made him, as a British citizen, "feel like a threat or a disease."

