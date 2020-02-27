"I partied like it was the end of the world": This caller enjoyed coronavirus self-isolation

This caller to LBC has just come out of self-isolation after a coronavirus scare - and told Tom Swarbrick he partied with his housemates for the entire time.

James was visited by a quarantine team after a friend returned from Hubei province in China, the centre of the Covid-19 outbreak.

He developed a cough and after being tested, he was sent home and told not to leave the house for two weeks.

So was that time really dull, where he was desperate to go out and do something? No, he loved it.

"We partied like it was the end of the world," he told Tom Swarbrick.

Tom Swarbrick spoke to a caller who loved his time in quarantine. Picture: LBC / PA

Explaining what happened, he said: "We had a couple of weeks quarantine. They sent a quarantine team to the street with police officers telling people to get into their houses.

"They sent a guy in a white suit into the house and put us all in masks, told us to get into the ambulance where they took us to the car park of Castle Hill hospital. We didn't leave the ambulance.

"After being tested, we were told to go home and not leave the house."

Listen to the full, entertaining call at the top of the page.