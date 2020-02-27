"I partied like it was the end of the world": This caller enjoyed coronavirus self-isolation

27 February 2020, 08:41

This caller to LBC has just come out of self-isolation after a coronavirus scare - and told Tom Swarbrick he partied with his housemates for the entire time.

James was visited by a quarantine team after a friend returned from Hubei province in China, the centre of the Covid-19 outbreak.

He developed a cough and after being tested, he was sent home and told not to leave the house for two weeks.

So was that time really dull, where he was desperate to go out and do something? No, he loved it.

"We partied like it was the end of the world," he told Tom Swarbrick.

Tom Swarbrick spoke to a caller who loved his time in quarantine
Tom Swarbrick spoke to a caller who loved his time in quarantine. Picture: LBC / PA

Explaining what happened, he said: "We had a couple of weeks quarantine. They sent a quarantine team to the street with police officers telling people to get into their houses.

"They sent a guy in a white suit into the house and put us all in masks, told us to get into the ambulance where they took us to the car park of Castle Hill hospital. We didn't leave the ambulance.

"After being tested, we were told to go home and not leave the house."

Listen to the full, entertaining call at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Rowena Chiu told Nick Ferrari about how Harvey Weinstein attacked her

Weinstein victim gives LBC remarkable account of how he attempted to rape her

1 day ago

James heard from Liam in Horsham, who got a Ray Liotta

Ex-Tory candidate calls James O'Brien over being dropped following "lewd" photo

1 day ago

Tom Swarbrick heard this remarkable call from a woman scared of coronavirus

Caller in Stoke is so scared of coronavirus, she hasn't left her house for a month

3 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Coronavirus: Stock markets taken sick again on speed of spread

'Mike has a certain talent for this': Trump picks Pence to run coronavirus response
Italy has asked for help in dealing with the coronavirus

Coronavirus: Italy pleads for Europe to work together to halt spread of Covid-19

Congress finally makes lynching a federal hate crime after 120 years of campaigning