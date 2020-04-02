Coronavirus testing company offers kits at cost price to NHS to help fight Covid-19

The CEO of a lab testing company told LBC he would sell his entire supply of coronavirus testing kits to the NHS at cost price if the service asks for it.

Abdullah Sabyah, the chief executive of medical tests provider Rightangled, who currently carry out tests for £199.

As the government struggles to get hold of enough kits, he told Tom Swarbrick that he'd be willing to his stock over.

He said: "We would be more than happy to offer it at cost price.

"We would be more than happy to give all our stock to the NHS if they need it and if they ask for it - 100%.

"And we would be able to support the NHS with the logistics of our service so they can deliver it to more people."

Rightangled offered their full stock of tests to the NHS. Picture: PA

Mr Sabyah defended the company's current pricing of £199 per test, explaining: "The test itself is lab-based. To test the sample itself, we are being charged by the lab that we work with.

"These labs already have a lot of costs to endure in terms of the set up to the lab, in terms of the safety they need to adhere to, in terms of the reagents they use."

At the time of writing, the Department of Health and Social Care had not responded to a request for comment on the interview.