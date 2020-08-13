The caller whose customers with opposite opinions to him pay more

By Adrian Sherling

This caller told LBC that customers who have opinions different to his own pay more than those he agrees with.

Tom Swarbrick was talking about the controversy about Ben & Jerry's ice cream tweeting the Home Secretary to lecture her on treating migrants with humanity.

As he asked whether companies should get involved in politics, Sheridan called in to insist he is entirely within his right to only want to associate his company with people who have the same opinions as him.

Sheridan said: "Do you remember when Daniella Westbrook wore Burberry and Burberry said they didn't want to be associated with her? I don't want my brand to be associated with people who don't have the right views.

Tom Swarbrick was shocked by what a caller told him during the Ben & Jerry's debate. Picture: Getty / LBC

"They can pay, but they're not getting the discount. I think that's perfectly reasonable.

"I want to be associated with people that I'm not going to hate. I think it happens a lot.

"I'm protecting my brand. Don't tag me if you're a Tory. Don't tag me if you're All Lives Matter. Don't tag me if you're anti-Semitic. I don't want to be associated with your ilk."

Tom was flabbergasted by the call - especially when he asked Sheridan whether he hated Tory voters.

Hear it at the top of the page.