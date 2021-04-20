Derek Chauvin trial: 'Today justice has been served'

By Fiona Jones

Political commentator Dr Rashad Richey gives his instant and moving reaction as Derek Chauvin is found guilty on all charges after the death of George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin, the white ex-police officer who was filmed pinning George Floyd's neck to the ground with his knee, has been found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

The landmark case drew global attention after Mr Floyd's death prompted Black Lives Matter protests across the world.

It brought renewed focus on how police interact with communities they serve and racial inequalities, sparking emotions ranging from fury to distress.

The trial of Derek Chauvin, 45, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has left the city on edge with the possibility of repeats of the demonstrations and anger that erupted after Mr Floyd's death last year.

Political analyst Dr Rashad Richey told LBC, "This means the members of the jury got it correct...everybody in America and beyond saw what happened: they saw a murder and it was recorded. "

"There's reason to celebrate because not only was Derek Chauvin on trial, truly, the criminal justice system was on trial as far as we as Black people are concerned. For far too long we've seen justice be elusive when there's an unarmed black man on the other side of a cop who's out of control.

"Today justice has been served."

Tom Swarbrick asked what the social impact of this verdict will have,

Dr Rashad responded, "It shows that the [Black Lives Matter] movement was legitimate...they were able to do something astounding. They were able to transform the hearts and minds of so many just by doing one thing: illuminating the truth and realities of what's happening across America.

"Their fight will continue. They have been justified time and time again and they are on the right side of history. What they are demanding is simply: not special treatment but equal treatment."

Read more: George Floyd death: A timeline of events as Derek Chauvin is found guilty of murder

Read more: George Floyd verdict: How did other cases involving US police officers end?