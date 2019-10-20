Harry And Meghan Deserve Empathy Says ITV Royal Editor After Exclusive Documentary

ITV's Royal Editor says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear "vulnerable" and deserve empathy from the public

Chris Ship spoke to Tom Swarbrick on LBC, after ITV showed an exclusive behind-the-scenes documentary featuring Harry and Meghan

Chris told Tom that he realised that "people watching that who, perhaps, are struggling to put food on the table and are holding down two or three jobs would probably be thinking 'well, what have you got to moan about? You literally live in a palace, you have just had £2.4 million spent on your house and you've married the man you love'."

Harry and Meghan during a visit to the British High Commissioner's residence in Johannesburg. Picture: PA

However, he added that "I don't think anyone can really empathise with what it must be like to live under that level of scrutiny, more so than almost any other couple in the world".

The documentary, called Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, saw ITV News host Tom Bradby follow the couple during their recent tour of that continent.