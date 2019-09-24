The Moment An LBC Caller Compared Greta Thunberg To A Prophet

This is the moment when a caller to Tom Swarbrick's show on LBC compared Swedish anti-climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg to a prophet.

David phoned Tom to say that the 16 year-old is "like a messenger", adding that it would "be folly to ignore what she says".

Greta Thunberg during her speech to the UN. Picture: PA

He called in to respond to comments from fellow caller Andy, who told Tom that he isn't a climate change denier, but argued that Thunberg is being "manipulated by the team behind her", as part of the rise of what he described as "corporate environmentalism".