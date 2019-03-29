Listeners Labelled This The Funniest Call Ever On Brexit
29 March 2019, 08:18
Tom Swarbrick was left with his head in his hands as he dealt with this bizarre caller on Brexit.
As Tom was discussing today's key Brexit deal on Theresa May's withdrawal agreement when Ronnie called in.
And what followed left LBC listeners stunned!
We won't spoil what Ronnie had to say - it really needs to be heard to be believed.
Afterwards, listeners admitted they didn't know what to make about the call.
@TomSwarbrick1 @LBC is that an artificial intelligence robot caller?— Christopher Sharkey (@socialresolutio) March 28, 2019