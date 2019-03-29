Listeners Labelled This The Funniest Call Ever On Brexit

29 March 2019, 08:18

Tom Swarbrick was left with his head in his hands as he dealt with this bizarre caller on Brexit.

As Tom was discussing today's key Brexit deal on Theresa May's withdrawal agreement when Ronnie called in.

And what followed left LBC listeners stunned!

Tom Swarbrick was left with his head in his hands
Tom Swarbrick was left with his head in his hands. Picture: LBC

We won't spoil what Ronnie had to say - it really needs to be heard to be believed.

Afterwards, listeners admitted they didn't know what to make about the call.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Children Vs Teachers: How much do they know about Brexit?

Children Vs Teachers: How Much Do They Know About Brexit?

6 hours ago

Brexit

James O'Brien looked back over Boris Johnson's comments on the deal

James O'Brien Looks Over Mogg And Johnson's Previous Comments On May's Brexit Deal

2 days ago

James O'Brien looked through Dominic Raab's comments

James O'Brien Takes Apart Dominic Raab's Comments One-By-One

6 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Mark Francois spoke to Nick Ferrari on Friday

Mark Francois Confirms He Won’t Back Brexit Deal By Comparing It To A “Surrender”

UK sold £5.7bn of arms to Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen
James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Proof It's Not Politicians To Blame For Hatred Of EU
Met Police deny Ukip claim they will use water cannon on Brexit protesters

Met Police Slap Down Ukip Leader Over Brexit Protest Claims

Brexit

Prisoners at HMP Berwyn can lock and unlock cells to improve privacy

Teen cautioned for viral 'waterboarding' attack on 15-year-old Syrian refugee