Man Hit By A Golf Ball Tells Story That Leaves Tom Swarbrick Stunned

An LBC caller who was hit in the mouth by a golf ball told Tom Swarbrick how the ball came out from "the other end" a day later.

Tom was discussing the spectator at the Ryder Cup, who lost sight in one eye after being hit by a golf ball.

That prompted Will to call in - and the details in his call left Tom lost for words.

Tom Swarbrick's expressions as he heard Will's story. Picture: LBC

Will said: "I did a shot which went off into the trees on the right-hand side. And I went to go and get the ball, stupidly. A friend I was playing golf with said 'Will, look at this whacker'.

"I peered out from behind a tree and the ball went straight into my mouth from 20 yards away. It split my lip and I lost seven teeth and had 14-stitches.

"If it had been two inches higher, it would have been in between my eyes. If I'd been looking the other way, it would have been in my temple."

But it was what Will said next that stunned Tom: "The ball went in my mouth, not all of it, but a lot of it.

"A day or so later, it came out. I swallowed part of a golf ball. It didn't come out my mouth, let me put it that way."