Labour Campaigner Insists Ken Livingstone Is Not Anti-Semitic

Naomi Wimborne doesn't think Ken Livingstone should be expelled after being charged with anti-Semitism, saying she thinks he was smeared.

The founder of Jewish Voice For Labour told Tom Swarbrick the Labour Party "hasn't dealt with anti-Semitism quickly enough".

Naomi Wimborne said she thought Ken Livingstone "has been smeared" for saying "a foolish thing in a very hand-fisted way and kept repeating it."

Asked whether she would support him standing as an MP, she said: "I think he's shown a lack of judgment"

"In my constituency I think we'd probably think twice.

"But I defend him against the charge of anti-Semitism.

"I don't think he should be expelled.

"I don't think Jackie Walker should be expelled, and I don't think some of the other people who are under suspension or investigation should be expelled."

Naomi Wimborne in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Ms Wimborne said: "It's true that things have not been dealt with quickly enough.

"Marc Wadsworth should not have been left in limbo for twenty two months."

The Labour member was expelled from the party for accusing MP Ruth Smith of "working hand-in-hand" with the Daily Telegraph at the launch of an anti-Semitism report.