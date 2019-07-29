Nigel Farage On No-Deal Brexit: "I'll Believe It When It Happens"

The Brexit Party leader said he is skeptical of a no deal happening after "we've been conned once over Brexit"

Nigel Farage has said he will believe Boris Johnson's promise of a no-deal Brexit "when it happens".

The political campaigner made the comments after the government announced yesterday that no deal was their default position.

He told LBC: "If there is a no-Brexit I shall be over the moon, because after 27 years of campaigning we will have won.

"What was an incredibly minority position will actually become the law of the land, but I have to say I'm pretty skeptical about it right at this minute in time."

Questioned on the future of the Brexit Party after leaving the EU, he said: "What Brexit has done is to expose what is wrong with political system; an electoral system that doesn't work, a postal voting that is open to fraud and corruption, the House of Lords is just a disgrace.

"There is need post-Brexit for huge political reform and change, but the single biggest sand most important issues of our times will have been settled."