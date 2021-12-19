Exclusive

Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

By Seán Hickey

Tom Swarbrick spoke for former Premier League footballer Peter Crouch. Watch the full interview here.

On the weekend that just one Premier League game went ahead on the Saturday due to the spread of coronavirus among footballers, Peter Crouch spoke to LBC.

In an expansive conversation, Mr Crouch spoke about how Covid-19 is affecting footballers and the question of vaccination amongst Premier League players.

The former player also spoke about financial inequality in the game and how it is impacting lower league teams.

Watch the full conversation above.