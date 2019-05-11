Prime Minister's Race Inequality Advisor: Danny Baker A "Closet Racist"

An advisor to Theresa May on race inequality tells LBC that Danny Baker is a "closet racist" after the broadcaster was sacked by the BBC for posting a tweet comparing the Royal baby to a chimpanzee.

The radio presenter admitted he deserved to be sacked for his "huge mistake", in which he posted an image of a couple holding hands with a chimpanzee in human clothes with the caption 'Royal baby leaves hospital'.

But the Metropolitan Police have begun an investigation into the tweet after receiving a complaint.

A statement from the force said: "An allegation has been received by the Metropolitan police service on Thursday 9 May in relation to a tweet published on 8 May. As in routine, the allegation will be reviewed and assessed by specialist officers."

In his first interview since being fired from the BBC, Mr Baker told James O'Brien the picture was "put up there as a joke about class".

The chairman of the Prime Minister's Race Disparity Unit Advisory Group said he thought the "jury is still out" on whether Mr Baker is a racist for sharing the tweet.

Speaking to Tom Swarbrick, Simon Woolley said: "People need to be held to account for what they do, I think that's happened, and I think the matter should be closed.

"I wouldn't like to see Danny Baker back on the airwaves anytime soon, because I do worry whether or not, given what he did, he might be a closet racist.

"He's saying he's not a racist but the jury's still out."

