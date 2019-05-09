Danny Baker's First Interview Since Being Sacked By BBC Over "Racist" Tweet

9 May 2019, 12:15 | Updated: 9 May 2019, 12:39

Danny Baker criticised BBC bosses after being fired for posting a tweet in which he compared a chimpanzee to the Royal baby.

The radio presenter admitted he deserved to be sacked for his "huge mistake", but insisted it was the way the BBC dealt with him that stuck in his craw.

Danny Baker posted this image on his Twitter account yesterday, but claims he deleted it as soon as he was made aware of the racial overtones of the image.

The controversial image that Danny Baker tweeted
The controversial image that Danny Baker tweeted. Picture: Twitter

Giving his first interview since being sacked by the BBC, Danny told James O'Brien: "I put out this gag - any time there's any posh people, I do this - and people got in touch saying 'You know there's a race element to this', so I took it down.

"Had I known... that's what it comes down to. Intent has to be everything.

"It was put up there as a joke about class. It was supposed to be preposterous about toffs leaving. The idea that there was any racial basis for it... it came out of my own ignorance.

"I curdled that I thought anyone could have thought that was the intent behind that photo."

Danny Baker, who has been sacked by the BBC over a controversial tweet
Danny Baker, who has been sacked by the BBC over a controversial tweet. Picture: PA

Speaking on his sacking, Danny added: "The BBC suddenly decides they are going to throw us under the bus. That's the thing that stings.

"I think it's a tremendously weasley thing. When they rung up with these portentous tones saying it was 'beyond the pale and abhorrent', I thought yes it was, but you're now giving credence to the idea that I thought 'I know how to reveal myself as a phantom racist after all these years.'

"No, I was given a lecture, which I must say I I terminated after about 30 seconds with a couple of words I'll leave you to fill in."

James insisted the tweet is impossible to defend - something Danny agreed with - and asked whether he understood why the BBC had to take action.

Danny responded: "I think so. I can. But if you could have heard the dreadful faux gravity in the call."

Responding to Danny's sacking earlier in the show, James said he didn't believe the radio host was racist. He stated: "He often talks about chimpanzees dressed as famous people without any racial subtext whatsoever.

"Obviously the subtext changes hugely when the gag is applied to a child of ethnic minority. It changes, of course it does, but I don't think that was even close to Danny Baker's tweet when he sent that tweet because he does loads of stuff about monkeys and apes dressed as human beings.

"The massive racist history of the conflation of gorillas and apes with people of colour is disgusting and I'm afraid it's a matter of historical record. But I don't think Danny Baker did that."

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's New Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Warns Against Giving "Clown" Anjem Choudary Attention

2 days ago

The former Tory leader says May must set a date for her departure.

Iain Duncan Smith Says May Must Go Now

5 days ago

Shelagh vs Kevin: Who do you agree with?

Shelagh Fogarty Vs Kevin Maguire On The Royals: Who Do You Agree With?

22 hours ago

LBC Latest

Gina Miller says death threats had become the "norm"

Gina Miller Says Death Threats Have Become The “Norm”

The "Armchair Extremist" carried out worrying online searches.

"Armchair Extremist" Jailed For Possessing Terrorist Magazines

Vladimir Putin pledges to boost armed forces during Victory Day parade
Flooding in Silsdend, Yorkshire, in March 2019.

Communities May Have To Be Moved Due To Climate Change Flood Risk, Report Warns

China 'tired' of hearing US criticism on Belt and Road plans

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour must take on Nigel Farage's 'snake oil'