Remain Activist Reacts To Abuse Faced By Jacob Rees-Mogg And Blames... Jacob Rees-Mogg

This caller shocked Tom Swarbrick, by blaming Jacob Rees-Mogg for the abuse which the House of Commons Leader himself faced last Saturday.

Ian called the LBC host in response to a shocking survey by academics, which found that a majority of both remain and leave voters think violence against MPs is a "price worth paying" for getting their desired Brexit outcome.

The caller explained that he spends a lot of time around the Westminster setting of College Green with the notorious 'Stop Brexit Man'.

Caller Ian identified 'Stop Brexit Man' Steve Bray as one of his friends. Picture: PA

He added that some of his other activist friends were part of the crowd who were accused of surrounding and aiming abuse at Mr Rees-Mogg.

Ian accused the Conservative MP of using his 11 year-old son, Peter, as "a human shield".

Jacob Rees-Mogg and his son Peter being escorted by police after leaving Parliament on Saturday. Picture: PA

Watch the rest of Ian's exchange with Tom above.