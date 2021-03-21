Exclusive

Watch in Full: Tom Swarbrick speaks to Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin

21 March 2021, 16:51

By Seán Hickey

As the UK labels Russia as the 'most acute threat' to British security, Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin addressed the claim in an exclusive interview.

Ambassador Andrei Kelin spoke to Tom Swarbrick in an LBC exclusive following the UK's integrated review, which declared Russia as the 'most acute threat' to British security.

He was adamant that there was "no single proof or explanation" for calling Russia an "acute threat" and says it is "false." 

The Ambassador also revealed the last time he spoke to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was in December 2019.

After President Biden called Vladimir Putin a Killer, Tom wondered if Ambassador Kelin agreed. "President Putin is very wise statesman. He has brought together Russia after terrible things that has happened in the 90s." He insisted.

He also accused the UK government of breaking an international treaty if it increases the number of warheads as set out in the integrated review.

"If the UK is going to continue to raise a number of nuclear warheads, and this was a big surprise for the whole world, I will say even for the American experts. So they think 'UK What are you doing?' You are increasing a number of warheads by 40%.

"This is a violation of the Treaty of non-proliferation and many, many other agreements that are saying only a decline or a reduction in the number of nukes. This is a current trend."

Ambassador Kelin also told Tom that post-Brexit Britain should be open to future relationships with Russia.

"What we need to do immediately, is to relaunch [an] economic relationship. Of course, it will be a vital and important for United Kingdom after Brexit especially when it is in search, when the UK is in search of other partners and other trade deals. We have a lot to offer to the UK if they will be interested in doing it."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The sister of teenager Hussain Chaudhry said he died in his "mother's arms"

Man charged with murder over fatal stabbing of teenager in Walthamstow
The UK has recorded a third consecutive record day of Covid vaccinations

UK marks third consecutive record day of Covid vaccinations

The Duke of Cambridge felt like his brother had "blindsided" the Queen and behaved in an "insulting and disrespectful way" according to a senior royal source.

William felt Harry and Meghan 'blindsided' the Queen, claims senior royal source
Sir Iain Duncan Smith is calling for a faster road to recovery

PM faces rebellion over plans to extend ‘authoritarian’ lockdown powers for six months
Unite boss Len McCluskey was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

Starmer will be ‘ditched into dustbin of history’ unless he changes approach, Unite boss tells LBC
JCVI deputy chair Professor Anthony Harnden speaks to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

JCVI deputy chair calls for 'grown up' solution to EU vaccine crisis
Ursula von der Leyen wants to stop vaccine exports from Europe to the UK

Ursula von der Leyen threatens to block 19m AstraZeneca vaccine doses from leaving Europe
Mass evacuations have been ordered in low-lying areas of New South Wales as Australia experiences the worst flooding since the 1960s.

Natural disaster declared in Australia after worst flooding 'since 1960s'
'Preposterous' coronavirus act must be stripped back, caller insists

'Preposterous' coronavirus act must be stripped back, caller insists
Maajid Nawaz orders coronavirus act be cut to three months on renewal

Maajid Nawaz orders coronavirus act be cut in half to preserve civil liberties

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

1 month ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

6 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

7 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile