'It's reckless endangerment' - Ruth Davidson's message to Margaret Ferrier

2 October 2020, 17:58 | Updated: 2 October 2020, 18:07

By Sam Sholli

Ruth Davidson has strong words for Margaret Ferrier after the MP participated in a parliamentary debate despite having coronavirus.

Ms Ferrier said she took a test on Saturday afternoon after experiencing "mild symptoms" - at which point she should have gone into self-isolation.

However, she then travelled to London on Monday to debate the Covid-19 response in Parliament. The MP then received a positive test later that evening and travelled home by train the following day.

The Leader of the Conservative Party in the Scottish Parliament told LBC presenter Tom Swarbrick that she was "at a loss to explain" Ms Ferrier's behaviour, which she called "reckless endangerment".

Ms Davidson said: "Let's be clear about this. She had symptoms on Saturday and got a test on Saturday in Scotland.

"The rules are clear. If you develop symptoms, you book a test and you start your self-isolation from the point at which you develop symptoms.

"So she should never have gone to London in the first place. She shouldn't have been in London to get the results of the test. She should have still been in her house."

On Thursday evening, the Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP apologised for breaching the rules and admitted there was "no excuse" for her actions after revealing her journey while infected with coronavirus.

The MP has apologised and been suspended by her party. Meanwhile, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has called Ms Ferrier's actions "utterly indefensible".

The Scottish First Minister has called for the MP to step down along with calls in Westminster for her to be investigated by the police as she attended Parliament while waiting for her test result.

