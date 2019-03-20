Caller’s Solution To Post-Brexit Irish Border Problem? Invade Ireland...

A Remain-backing caller stunned LBC listeners when he said the answer to the Irish border question was to invade the Republic of Ireland.

Steve was repeatedly branded “stupid” for his suggestion by fellow caller Peter who was on the line at the same time.

“We could invade [Ireland],” Steve said during his call to Tom Swarbrick.

“We’ve invaded Iraq, we’ve invaded Afghanistan, why not Ireland?"

Tom Swarbrick was left with his head in his hands... Picture: LBC

A flabbergasted Peter responded: “You’re being stupid now… What a stupid thing for the guy to say.”

To which Steve replied: “It’s not stupid. War is the ultimate answer to a problem.”

He added: “I voted Remain because I knew this would be a problem.”

Peter finished: “If you’re the sort of person who voted Remain, it shows how stupid people are who voted that way.”

Watch the astonishing conversation above.