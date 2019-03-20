Caller’s Solution To Post-Brexit Irish Border Problem? Invade Ireland...

20 March 2019, 13:28 | Updated: 20 March 2019, 13:32

A Remain-backing caller stunned LBC listeners when he said the answer to the Irish border question was to invade the Republic of Ireland.

Steve was repeatedly branded “stupid” for his suggestion by fellow caller Peter who was on the line at the same time.

“We could invade [Ireland],” Steve said during his call to Tom Swarbrick.

“We’ve invaded Iraq, we’ve invaded Afghanistan, why not Ireland?"

Tom Swarbrick was left with his head in his hands...
Tom Swarbrick was left with his head in his hands... Picture: LBC

A flabbergasted Peter responded: “You’re being stupid now… What a stupid thing for the guy to say.”

To which Steve replied: “It’s not stupid. War is the ultimate answer to a problem.”

He added: “I voted Remain because I knew this would be a problem.”

Peter finished: “If you’re the sort of person who voted Remain, it shows how stupid people are who voted that way.”

Watch the astonishing conversation above.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien listened to Jules' emotional call

Emotional Caller: My Mum Doesn't Talk To Me After I Voted Remain

1 day ago

James O'Brien had his head in his hands

James O'Brien Head-In-Hands After Brexiter Says He Knows How To Fix Irish Border Issue

4 days ago

Armed police watch as a man is taken to hospital after the Mosque shooting in New Zealand

New Zealand Mosque Attack Eyewitness: "I Played Dead So Gunman Wouldn't Shoot Me"

5 days ago

Hot Topics

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Immediate Reaction To Theresa May's "Short Delay" To Brexit
Andrea Leadsom said parents should have the right to withdraw children from LGBT lessons

Leadsom: Parents Should Choose When Kids Are "Exposed" To LGBT Education

Weather presenter Alex Beresford says 'it could happen to anybody' after cousin is stabbed to death

Google fined €1.49bn by EU for restricting rivals' ads

Andrea Leadsom refused to say John Bercow was impartial

Andrea Leadsom Refuses To Say Speaker John Bercow Is Impartial
Andrea Leadsom in the LBC studio

Andrea Leadsom Warns Remainers As She Vows There WILL Be A Third Brexit Vote