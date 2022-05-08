Swarbrick On Sunday 08/5 | Watch live from 10am

8 May 2022, 09:19

By Tim Dodd

You can watch this week's Swarbrick on Sunday live here.

After Sinn Féin exceeded the 26 seats it needed become the largest party and nominate a first minister, Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Peter Kyle joins Swarbrick on Sunday.

Reacting to the large losses faced by the Conservatives in the local elections, Tom is joined by Justice Secretary Dominic Raab.

As Sinn Féin’s historic win in the assembly election triggers calls for a referendum on a united Ireland, Former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith joins LBC.

The Former Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Lovfen speaks to LBC as the country is set to formally announce its NATO membership bid next week.

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

4 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

4 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

4 months ago

