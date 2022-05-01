Iain Dale On Sunday Election Special | Watch Live

1 May 2022, 09:11 | Updated: 1 May 2022, 09:44

By Tim Dodd

You can watch this week's Iain Dale on Sunday live here from 10am.

After MP Neil Parish announced he is resigning for watching porn in the Commons in a "moment of madness", Iain is joined by Labour MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington Diane Abbott.

As the oil and gas industry are tasked with creating a plan for reinvesting their profits into British energy projects, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng speaks to LBC.

Ahead of the local elections on May 5, Iain hosts a roundtable debate hearing from: Lib Dem peer for Richmond Park and former MP Baroness Susan Kramer.

Green Party member of the London Assembly Zack Polanski.

Conservative Peer and Minister of State for Building Safety and Fire Safety Lord Greenhalgh.

Shadow Paymaster General and Labour MP for Putney Fleur Anderson.

