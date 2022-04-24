Swarbrick On Sunday 24/4 | Watch Live

24 April 2022, 09:20 | Updated: 24 April 2022, 09:34

By Tim Dodd

You can watch this week's Swarbrick on Sunday live from 10am here.

As Boris Johnson faces further questions over partygate and talk of a leadership challenge within weeks, Tory MP Richard Holden joins Swarbrick on Sunday.

Former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd discusses the dangers of a catastrophic conflict between the U.S. and Xi Jinping’s China.

Conservative Peer and a former Energy and Climate Change Minister Lord Marland joins Swarbrick on Sunday.

As Labour calls for an emergency budget to tackle the cost of living crisis, Tom is joined by Shadow Economic Secretary to the Treasury Tulip Siddiq.

To discuss the West's defence support for Ukraine, former defence minister and Conservative MP Sir Michael Fallon.

