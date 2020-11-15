Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

15 November 2020, 08:12

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

Following the resignation of Boris Johnson's chief adviser Dominic Cummings, Tom Swarbrick is joined by former Brexit Secretary David Davis and Environment Secretary George Eustice on his legacy and how Downing Street moves forward following the news.

As a Covid-19 vaccine is set to be rolled out in the coming weeks and months, experts Professor Julian Savulescu and Professor David Salisbury argue just how the UK should distribute the vaccine.

Former aide to President Donald Trump Bryan Lanza also speaks to Tom about the US election, and how the incumbent should conduct himself as Joe Biden solidifies his lead.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio this morning from 10am and you can watch it live on Global Player, Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Labour is calling on the government to take greater action against anti-vaccination content on social media

Anti-vaccination posts on social media should be 'stamped out' - Labour
A Sage expert said a long-term strategy was needed for balancing the economy and the pandemic

Expert urges against 'flip-flopping' between pandemic and economy
Trump supporters have gathered in Washington DC

Trump supporters rally in Washington as President refuses to accept defeat
A former mayor has died after being struck by a car in Bolton, Greater Manchester

Man arrested after hit-and-run kills former Bolton mayor

Ten people have died following a fire at a hospital ward in Romania

10 dead after fire at coronavirus hospital ward in Romania

Hundreds of people continue to die from Covid-19 each day in the UK

UK records 26,860 new coronavirus cases and 462 deaths

The owners of Felixstowe Port have warned of "chaos" in the run up to Christmas

Christmas 'chaos' at Felixstowe Port due to Brexit and Covid stockpiling
Passers by enjoy the art installation celebrating Diwali outside the Tate Britain gallery

British Hindus celebrate Diwali festival at home

David Lammy's furious reaction to Dominic Cummings' resignation

David Lammy: Dominic Cummings should have been sacked months ago
David Lammy questions BAME exclusion from vaccine priority list

David Lammy questions BAME exclusion from vaccine priority list

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

2 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

2 months ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile