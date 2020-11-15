Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

Following the resignation of Boris Johnson's chief adviser Dominic Cummings, Tom Swarbrick is joined by former Brexit Secretary David Davis and Environment Secretary George Eustice on his legacy and how Downing Street moves forward following the news.

As a Covid-19 vaccine is set to be rolled out in the coming weeks and months, experts Professor Julian Savulescu and Professor David Salisbury argue just how the UK should distribute the vaccine.

Former aide to President Donald Trump Bryan Lanza also speaks to Tom about the US election, and how the incumbent should conduct himself as Joe Biden solidifies his lead.

