Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

12 September 2021, 08:12

By Seán Hickey

The Conservatives have dropped in the polls to their lowest place since the 2019 election as backbench revolts over tax hikes plague the party. Polling expert Lord Robert Hayward assesses the situation and how the Tories should react.

MI5 have warned that the UK faces an increased terror threat since the Afghanistan withdrawal. Former UN permanent representative Sir Jeremy Greenstock outlines the dangers posed to British society.

The SNP conference is underway after Holyrood saw a pro-independence majority take power in recent weeks. SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford explains the key topics addressed by his party this weekend.

Labour see a surge in the polls amid Tory rebellion over tax rises. Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth joins Tom live from Westminster.

