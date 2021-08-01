Live

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live

1 August 2021, 09:16 | Updated: 1 August 2021, 09:55

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

The Government have been accused of trying to introduce vaccine passports 'by stealth' as new requirement could be brought in to go to the pub or restaurant. Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen speaks to Tom about why he is opposing his party on the matter.

The Conservatives have come under fire for cuts to British sport over their last ten years in power, with many worrying the UK's Olympic legacy is 'in tatters.' Shadow Environment Secretary Luke Pollard joins LBC to suggest a new way forward.

Anti-vaxx campaigner Piers Corbyn was caught in a sting this week after appearing to accept cash to cease criticising some vaccine makers. Youtubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners were behind the video, and tell LBC how the sting came to fruition.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio every Sunday from 10am and you can watch live on Global Player.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The chancellor was warned the PM that the UK's holiday restrictions are 'out of step'

UK's travel restrictions "out of step" with other countries, Chancellor tells PM
Emergency services were called to Ty Mawr holiday park in north Wales

Police attend 'serious and tragic' incident at north Wales holiday park
Uber, Bolt, Deliveroo and Pizza Pilgrims are among the brands offering incentives

Uber and Deliveroo to offer cheap cab rides and meals as incentives to get Covid jab
One in five firms plan on letting staff go in response to Sunday's furlough policy change

'Many thousands' of redundancies predicted as furlough tapers off
The incident occurred during an event at Brands Hatch on Saturday afternoon

Volunteer marshal dies in crash during Brands Hatch race

The police officer suffered a broken leg and concussion

Police officer left with serious injuries after being hit by e-scooter rider in London
Performers from Circus Extreme watch as Rhiannon Alexander, 34 from Bradford, recieves a vaccinatio

Circus and London vaccine festival aimed at boosting jab uptake in England
Police officers were called to The Cause nightclub in Ashley Road, Tottenham

Man dies and two in hospital after taking drugs at north London nightclub
Digby Jones tells LBC: I object strongly to Alex Scott playing the 'class card' in twitter row

Digby Jones tells LBC: I object to Alex Scott playing 'class card' in twitter row
Maajid Nawaz calls for legalisation of cannabis to 'reimagine' drug problem

Maajid Nawaz calls for legalisation of cannabis to 'reimagine' drug problem

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

6 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

11 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

11 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile