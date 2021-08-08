Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

8 August 2021, 09:00

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

The Government's "Professor Lockdown" Neil Ferguson announced this week that future lockdowns are unlikely as coronavirus cases fall. Epidemiologist Dr Deepti Gurdasani joins Tom Swarbrick to dissect the comments.

Sir Keir Starmer has urged the Tories to safeguard young people's futures and has set out tests for Government to meet by the end of the month. Shadow Apprenticeships Minister Toby Perkins outlines the Labour leader's plan.

Medical professionals have issued a plea for people to come forward and get vaccinated as more and more anti-vaxxers fall victim to Covid-19. Misinformation expert Dr Aliaksandr Herasimenka joins Tom to break explain how people fall into rabbit holes of fake news and how they can be saved.

