Tom Swarbrick clashes with epidemiologist calling for Covid restrictions to continue

8 August 2021, 13:04

By Seán Hickey

This epidemiologist shocked Tom Swarbrick after claiming the UK should keep Covid rules in place until there's 'no community transmission' of the virus.

Dr Deepti Gurdasani was responding to the claims of Professor Neil Ferguson that it is unlikely the UK will need to go through another coronavirus lockdown.

Read More: UK 'unlikely to need new lockdown or old social distancing measures', expert says

The Senior Lecturer at Queen’s Mary University London in epidemiology, statistical genetics and machine learning told Tom Swarbrick that the risk to many people is still too great to lift all restrictions, and more vaccinations should be done to reduce deaths.

Read More: Maajid Nawaz: 'You don't believe in your own rules, so why should we?'

Tom wondered how at what point the country should accept a certain level of death and hospitalisation from the virus and get back to normal.

"700 people is a lot of people, but it's not going to see the NHS fall over." He added

"The question is do we need to accept it" Dr Gurdasani clapped back, noting that "there are more than 40% of people who aren't fully protected who could be protected in the coming weeks" and "the impact would be far far lower" if we waited a few more weeks.

Read More: Boris Johnson 'has shown fantastic leadership' during pandemic, ex-Tory minister insists

Tom couldn't subscribe to Dr Gurdasani's thinking: "We don't lock down our economy, we don't stop people from being able to live their lives in a way in which they would like for someone being seriously ill."

"People aren't living their lives in the way they like," the epidemiologist argued.

Read More: Rishi Sunak 'focused on economy' amid reports Boris Johnson talked about demoting him

"There are people who are clinically vulnerable who are pushed back into shielding at this point in time because of fear," arguing that this isn't an appropriate sacrifice when we can do more to protect these people.

Tom asked "how low are we talking about, that transmission needs to be?" He was shocked by the response.

"Transmission needs to be at a point in time where we're having outbreaks but no community transmission" Dr Gurdasani stated, telling Tom that "that is the way to get our freedom back and your economy back."

She took the example of "countries like Australia and New Zealand" in showing how restrictions pay off in the long run, but Tom interjected.

"Sydney's in a fifth or sixth lockdown, they could be in lockdown until the end of the year!"

Dr Gurdasani ended the clash by noting that the "total of duration of lockdown" in those countries is exponentially less than the UK's, pointing out that "most of the time their country is free."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson heaped praise on Team GB, represented by Laura Kenny at the closing ceremony

Tokyo Olympics close as Boris Johnson hails Team GB as 'the very best of us'
Sir Mark said the UK should resettle Afghans who helped British forces

UK has 'moral responsibility' to resettle Afghan interpreters as Taliban war rages
A man has been charged with attempted murder

Wood Green: Man charged with attempted murder over 'knife attack'
Leslie Lawrenson died after saying vaccines were too "experimental" in Facebook videos

'Just leave us to grieve': Bereaved anti-vaxxer's family calls for trolling to stop
The NHS waiting list in England could soar to 14 million next year, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said.

NHS waiting list in England could soar to 14 million next year, report warns
A report says Boris Johnson openly considered demoting Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak 'focused on economy' amid reports Boris Johnson talked about demoting him
Alok Sharma has warned the world faces a catastrophic rise in temperature

World faces 'catastrophic' climate change as wildfires tear through Greece, minister warns
Fully-vaccinated people can return from France after the amber list changed

Fully-vaccinated arrivals from France no longer have to isolate as travel rules change
Maajid Nawaz issues warning to Starmer over 'embracing Blair's legacy'

Maajid Nawaz issues warning to Starmer over 'embracing Blair's legacy'
Ash Sarkar: Archbishop's comments on 'London elite' don't add up

Ash Sarkar: Archbishop's comments on 'London elite' don't add up

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

6 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

11 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

11 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile