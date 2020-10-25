Live

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live

Tom Swarbrick is joined by figures across the world of business and politics for Swarbrick On Sunday and you can watch it live here from 10am.

With Wales moving into local lockdown this week, concerns over UK borrowing reaching a staggering £1 billion-a-day grow. Tom Swarbrick speaks to business leaders about what the implications of such high borrowing could be.

Shadow Mental Health Minister Dr Rosena Allin-Khan speaks to Tom about the impending mental health crisis due to lack of funding.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis also brings the Government's voice on the strategy of local lockdowns as an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Plus, an exclusive interview with former head of the Civil Service Lord Sedwill on whether the pandemic could have been handled better.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio