Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live

6 March 2022, 08:22 | Updated: 6 March 2022, 09:54

By Seán Hickey

Boris Johnson has revealed his 6-point plan to pressure Vladimir Putin to end the invasion of Ukraine. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab outlines how the plan will stop Russia in its tracks.

Former Ukrainian Defence Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk speaks to LBC about the international response to the invasion. Russian MP and television presenter Yevgeny Popov presents the view of the Duma on the war.

Russian aggression against Ukraine has pushed neutral Sweden and Finland closer to NATO alignment. Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto speaks to LBC about what the crisis means for the Nordics.

Tom Swarbrick hears from chemical weapons expert amid Ukraine crisis

Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise

'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims

Minister defends Russia-linked donations to Tory party amid Ukraine crisis

An explosion has rocked the pro-Russian separatist capital in eastern Ukraine.

Trans 'ideology' being 'pushed' in schools 'up and down the country', concerned parents tell LBC

Fracking earthquakes 'small inconvenience' to get domestic gas stores, Tory MP claims

James Heappey has warned that Russia could launch a "full-scale" invasion of Ukraine.

Northern Ireland Protocol 'very different to what we envisaged', NI Sec. declares

Lord Coe called for greater diplomatic efforts at international sporting events, instead of boycotts.

Yasmin Chkaifi, 43, a mother-of-two, was stabbed to death by her ex-partner Leon McCaskre.

Lord Blunkett told Tom Swarbrick Boris Johnson is a "security risk".

Lord Saville: Bloody Sunday amnesty could 'draw a line' under atrocities

'127,000 deaths - no way that can be judged a success', Doctor tells LBC

Government scientist gives instant reaction to Boris Johnson's lockdown easing

Ian Blackford: SNP will demand independence once Covid is beaten

Alex Salmond told Tom he thought it was the BBC's fault for his party's poor election performance

In an exclusive interview with Swarbrick on Sunday Jon Lansman accused Keir Starmer of "scapegoating" Angela Rayner.

The Metropolitan Police "definitely" has a racial bias in its use of force, Green party London Mayoral Candidate Sian Berry told Swarbrick on Sunday.

Former House of Commons speaker John Bercow said "the truth matters" amid Tory sleaze allegations and called for a Covid inquiry in an interview with LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday.

President Biden ordered the withdrawal process to start no later than May 1

Shane Warne's ex-fiancé Elizabeth Hurley has paid tribute to her "beloved lionheart"

Visa and Mastercard will not operate in Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.

The cost of living crisis is quickly becoming an emergency Ian Blackford has warned

The Prime Minister has said it is not enough for the international community to express support for Kyiv without action

Man sought after theft of Ukraine collection box

Vladimir Putin described western sanctions as "equivalent to declaring a war"

A 17-year-old boy has been given a life sentence for stabbing a teenage girl

People take part in a demonstrations across UK to denounce the Russian invasion of Ukraine

No-fly zones and NATO troops in Ukraine 'need to be considered', Tobias Ellwood tells LBC

People flee Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues. Inset: A destroyed bridge in the city of Irpin

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

