Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 10am and you can watch it live here.

Boris Johnson has revealed his 6-point plan to pressure Vladimir Putin to end the invasion of Ukraine. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab outlines how the plan will stop Russia in its tracks.

Former Ukrainian Defence Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk speaks to LBC about the international response to the invasion. Russian MP and television presenter Yevgeny Popov presents the view of the Duma on the war.

Russian aggression against Ukraine has pushed neutral Sweden and Finland closer to NATO alignment. Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto speaks to LBC about what the crisis means for the Nordics.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio every Sunday and you can watch live on Global Player.