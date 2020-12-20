Live

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick On Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

Around a third of the nation wake up this morning to Tier 4 restrictions with the rest of the UK having heightened restrictions imposed.

Tom Swarbrick is joined by medical experts and political leaders to break down the new lockdown measures.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks to Tom to explain the new measures implemented by Government and why they chose to act now.

Shadow Housing Secretary Thangam Debbonaire reflects on the news after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was accused of wanting to 'cancel Christmas' for voicing concerns earlier in the week.

Tom is joined by NERVTAG member Dr Ben Killingley and SAGE adviser Professor Catherine Noakes to delve into the science of the decision, and how the measures will slow the spread of Covid-19.

